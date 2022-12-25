Brokerages Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Price Target at $17.38

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Big Lots in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Big Lots from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is -22.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 19.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

