Brokerages Set Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target at $50.17

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REPL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of REPL opened at $26.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 16.12. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,932.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at about $12,171,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after buying an additional 458,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after buying an additional 442,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 647,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

