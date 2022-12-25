BTIG Research Boosts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $160.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.77.

Shares of SRPT opened at $129.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.03. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $134.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

