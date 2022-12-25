Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.77-$4.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.89.

Shares of BURL opened at $200.34 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $295.30. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.75.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

