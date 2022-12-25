Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.77-$4.07 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.89.
Burlington Stores Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of BURL opened at $200.34 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $295.30. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores
Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.