Byrne Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.1% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 348.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,638 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 60,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.4% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954,465. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.99 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

