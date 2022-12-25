Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys 1,281 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.24. 2,441,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,256. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.92.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

