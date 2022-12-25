Byrne Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,363 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 263,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 27,196 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,199,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in NIKE by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,793 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 104,779 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.25. 6,603,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,083,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average of $104.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

