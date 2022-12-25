Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,286 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 0.9% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,873 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

NYSE COP traded up $4.82 on Friday, hitting $117.05. 5,001,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,343,451. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average of $109.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

