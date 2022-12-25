Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $137,000 Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in VICI Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 49.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in VICI Properties by 75.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 82,597 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 923.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.67. 4,467,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284,086. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.