Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE SO traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.74. 2,981,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500,525. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.09. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

