Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $876,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 17.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of General Electric by 51.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 58.9% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.79. 3,293,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,939,248. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

