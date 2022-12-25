Byrne Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Bunge by 180.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Bunge Stock Up 1.9 %

BG traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 459,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,455. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.