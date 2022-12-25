Byrne Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,830,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 168,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.49. 1,932,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,224. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

