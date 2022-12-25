Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $336,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

MCHP opened at $69.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

