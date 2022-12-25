Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 128.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 508,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,432 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $23,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,856,680 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,311 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 375.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 768,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 607,129 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,061,000 after purchasing an additional 514,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,563,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.80. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $50.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

