Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

