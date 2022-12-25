Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,088 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $685,157,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,016,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.