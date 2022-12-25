Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CALX. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Calix stock opened at $67.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 95.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,346,735 over the last 90 days. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $3,273,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC raised its position in Calix by 625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Calix by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth $9,041,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

