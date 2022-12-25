Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 400.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Cameco by 26.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $22.42. 4,147,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,180. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.11. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $297.96 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.