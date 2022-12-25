Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Campbell Soup accounts for 2.7% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 198.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,186 shares of company stock worth $4,791,747. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

