Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 1,250.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,775 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Stock Performance

CANO opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Cano Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cano Health

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CANO. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

