Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 1,250.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,775 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cano Health Stock Performance
CANO opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Cano Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $9.75.
About Cano Health
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
