Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) versus Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Critical Analysis

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Worksport shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Worksport has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 0 0 N/A Canoo 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Worksport and Canoo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Canoo has a consensus target price of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 406.47%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than Worksport.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -13,687.23% -42.04% -35.69% Canoo N/A -216.72% -122.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Worksport and Canoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $300,000.00 68.76 -$7.90 million ($0.81) -1.48 Canoo $2.55 million 147.62 -$346.77 million ($2.25) -0.52

Worksport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canoo. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canoo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canoo beats Worksport on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating. It is also developing TerraVis, a solar cover tonneau cover that gives rechargeable portable power to pickup truck owners. The company distributes its products through wholesalers and online retail channels. It serves private labels and original equipment manufacturers. Worksport Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in May 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles. The company serves to small businesses, independent contractors, tradespeople, utilities, and service technicians. Canoo Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

