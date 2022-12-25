CBET Token Price Up 0% Over Last Week (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. CBET Token has a total market cap of $87.77 million and $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBET Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CBET Token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CBET Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $851.33 or 0.05066432 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00496833 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.50 or 0.29437603 BTC.

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token was first traded on July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CBET Token is www.cbet.money.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBET Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBET Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBET Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.