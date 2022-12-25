CEEK VR Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.75 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $61.90 million and $5.75 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07821618 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $4,329,889.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

