CEEK VR Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $61.78 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014503 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036910 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00041126 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005901 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020385 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00227292 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07821618 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $4,329,889.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

