Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0103

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $72.78 million and $2.76 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

