Celo Dollar Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $43.03 million and $7.74 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,202,299 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

