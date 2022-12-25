Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $37.86 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $53.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $707.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 688.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

