Chainlink Tops One Day Trading Volume of $123.05 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $3.02 billion and approximately $123.05 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chainlink has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for approximately $5.95 or 0.00035345 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chainlink

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

