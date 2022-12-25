Charles Bruce Scott Scott Sells 1,000 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.33, for a total transaction of C$16,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,351,029.89.

Charles Bruce Scott Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.57, for a total transaction of C$15,570.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 2,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.35, for a total transaction of C$32,700.00.

SEA traded up C$0.22 on Friday, hitting C$16.67. 63,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,583. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.55.

Seabridge Gold ( TSE:SEA Get Rating ) (NYSE:SA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.15. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

