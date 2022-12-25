Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 1,127 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.76. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

