Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 325 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,343 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 18,226 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,449 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $80.85 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $90.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average is $73.73.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

