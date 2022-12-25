Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $2.02 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 711.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,524,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,779,000 after buying an additional 189,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 153,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

