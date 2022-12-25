Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $294,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 187,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,518,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

IJT opened at $108.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.18 and its 200 day moving average is $110.63. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $141.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.371 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

