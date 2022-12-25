Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $263.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.