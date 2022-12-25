Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 79,819 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 401.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,819 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $52.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

