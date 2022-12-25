Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 21,196 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,196 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.09% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.81 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78.

