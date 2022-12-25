Chemring Group (LON:CHG) PT Lowered to GBX 380 at Berenberg Bank

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.10) to GBX 380 ($4.62) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chemring Group Trading Down 1.8 %

LON:CHG opened at GBX 293.50 ($3.57) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £832.26 million and a PE ratio of 1,834.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Chemring Group has a 52-week low of GBX 246.88 ($3.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 383.50 ($4.66). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 303.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 312.42.

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Insider Transactions at Chemring Group

Chemring Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 115,770 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £350,783.10 ($426,121.36).

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

