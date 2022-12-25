China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Up 2.3 %
China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
About China Natural Resources
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Natural Resources (CHNR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.