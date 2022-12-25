China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNRGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

