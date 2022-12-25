Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,383,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246,668 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chubb were worth $257,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Chubb stock opened at $219.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.91. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $222.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.