Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Boosted by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,704,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 7.6% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 0.19% of Citigroup worth $154,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after buying an additional 1,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after buying an additional 526,282 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

NYSE C opened at $44.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.51. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

