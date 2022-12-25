Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. Citizens has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $114.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Harvey J. Waite acquired 11,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $27,384.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 18,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,864.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Keith Morgan bought 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,365.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 59,132 shares of company stock valued at $170,692. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Citizens by 285.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Citizens during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

