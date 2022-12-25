Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of Citizens stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. Citizens has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $114.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.13.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Citizens by 285.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Citizens during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
