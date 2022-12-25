Clover Finance (CLV) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. Clover Finance has a market cap of $53.40 million and $57,001.95 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars.

