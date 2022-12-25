Clover Finance (CLV) Trading 0% Lower This Week

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $53.50 million and approximately $53,340.58 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

