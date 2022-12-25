Coin98 (C98) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.45 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001026 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $37.45 million and $7.25 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.92 or 0.01466079 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008484 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019491 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000477 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00031773 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.01 or 0.01727806 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

