Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells $524,918.46 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $524,918.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $696,620.76.

On Monday, November 21st, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $624,372.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,625,151.12.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $281.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.