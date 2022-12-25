Colorado Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,576,000 after acquiring an additional 92,811 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $135.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

