Colorado Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

