Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,044,929 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,088,686 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.9% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.43% of Comcast worth $578,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

