Comparing First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) & Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Gouverneur Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gouverneur Bancorp 19.17% N/A N/A First Seacoast Bancorp 8.28% 2.70% 0.29%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gouverneur Bancorp $6.56 million 2.94 $1.07 million N/A N/A First Seacoast Bancorp $17.74 million 3.32 $2.62 million $0.25 38.84

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Seacoast Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gouverneur Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

First Seacoast Bancorp beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal, home improvement, automobile and motorcycle, camper and boat, recreational vehicles, passbook, and mortgage loans; and construction, commercial real estate, commercial installment, short-term working capital, and equipment loans, as well as home equity line of credit, and commercial lines of credit and letters of credit. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises. In addition, it offers online, mobile, bill pay, and telephone banking; electronic or paper statements; and ATM, debit cards, direct deposits, mobile remote deposit capture, automatic payments and transfers, bank checks, wire transfers, and safe deposit box services. The company serves primarily the St. Lawrence County, and Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices. Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, New York.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. It operates four full-service banking offices in Strafford County, New Hampshire; and one full-service banking office in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.